The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has issued a new executive proclamation aimed at tightening security controls across the state, warning that individuals or organisations supporting bandits and other criminal groups will be treated as collaborators and prosecuted.

The proclamation, issued on Tuesday and titled Executive Proclamation on Security Protocols in Kogi State, 2025, comes amid growing concerns over insecurity in parts of the state, including recent attacks on communities and places of worship that have heightened public anxiety.

Mr Ododo said the directive was grounded in constitutional provisions that make the “security and welfare of the people” the primary responsibility of the government.

“Any individual or organisation that knowingly identifies with, supports, harbours, aids, abets, or shows material solidarity with bandits or other criminal elements operating within Kogi State shall be treated as a criminal collaborator and hence dealt with in accordance with the law,” the governor said.

He also warned vendors, transporters, and commercial entities against providing logistics or supplies to criminal groups, noting that such actions would attract arrest and prosecution.

“Any vendor, supplier, transporter, or commercial entity that knowingly provides goods, services, logistics, funding, food, fuel, communication facilities, or any form of material assistance to bandits or criminal groups… shall be investigated, arrested, and prosecuted under applicable laws,” the proclamation stated.

The governor further directed that properties used in aiding criminal activities would be forfeited to the state, while clarifying that the measure would not criminalise lawful legal representation carried out in good faith.

As part of efforts to curb impersonation, Mr Ododo announced that all security operatives entering or operating within Kogi State must present valid identification and operational credentials.

“Henceforth, all security operatives entering or operating within Kogi State shall be required to properly identify themselves and present valid operational credentials when required,” he said.

To enforce this, the governor approved the establishment of a Security Monitoring Team made up of representatives of the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other paramilitary agencies. The team will be stationed at border communities and key entry points into the state.

He warned that anyone found impersonating security personnel or operating without authorisation would be arrested and prosecuted, adding that “any VIP or organisation that comes into the state with fake security personnel shall be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Mr Ododo stressed that the proclamation does not amount to a declaration of a state of emergency or a suspension of constitutional rights.

“This Proclamation is issued solely to strengthen the security architecture of Kogi State, enhance coordination among security agencies, and protect citizens from criminal elements,” he said.

The directive takes effect upon its publication in the Kogi State Official Gazette.