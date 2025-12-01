Terrorists on Sunday attacked a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, abducting the pastor, his wife and several worshippers.

The attackers stormed the church during the morning service, sending congregants fleeing as gunshots rang through the community.

Residents described the incident as frightening, saying the armed men appeared without warning and seized members of the congregation.

The exact number of abducted persons remains unclear.

A witness said the pastor, known locally as Orlando, was taken alongside his wife and other worshippers who could not escape during the raid.

The Kogi State Government said it had launched a manhunt for the attackers.

Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communication, confirmed in a statement on Sunday that security agencies were mobilised immediately after the incident.

“The authorities of Yagba West Local Government Council are working hard with the security agencies to ensure those kidnapped are rescued alive. The perpetrators already know that Kogi will do everything possible to secure every one of its citizens abducted,” he said.

Mr Fanwo noted that Governor Ahmed Ododo was directly coordinating the response efforts.

He urged residents to maintain vigilance and report suspicious movements. “We urge the citizens to be security conscious and report suspicious faces to security agencies. When you see something, say something,” he said.

The commissioner also advised worship centres in remote locations to reconsider holding services in unsafe areas. He criticised the decision to operate a church deep in the bush despite recent abductions in parts of the region.

“Those who struck at Ejiba must have been hiding in the community for some days or in bushes around the village,” he said. “Some villagers would have seen them and kept quiet. If you refuse to raise alarms when you see strange faces at a time like this, who knows who will be victims of their madness?

“Worshipping in the bush without security in this era, just weeks after worshippers were abducted from a church in Kwara State, is not ideal.”

He added that Ejiba, a border community, has experienced repeated criminal attacks.

“It is easy to blame the government, but those suffering in the hands of these incurable irredentists are our people. So why won’t we subscribe to wisdom?”

Mr Fanwo advised residents to avoid unsecured churches and mosques, restrict nonessential travel and keep personal movements private. He said security operatives have taken “drastic measures” to rescue the victims.