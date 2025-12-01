The outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UniCal), Florence Obi, has stated that she wants to be remembered for her efforts in combating sexual harassment and addressing the issue of delayed results.

Mrs Obi, a professor, made the remark on Friday night at an event in Calabar, organised by the university to mark the end of her five-year tenure as the 11th substantive vice-chancellor of the institution.

It would be recalled that Mrs Obi, whose tenure expires on 30 November, was appointed vice-chancellor on 10 September 2020, but officially assumed office on 1 December 2020.

She said her commitment to protecting students, especially the female ones, remained one of her most outstanding achievements as vice-chancellor.

“I fought against sexual predators and ensured the timely release of students’ results to curb frustration within the institution,” she said.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, recently sentenced Cyril Ndifon, a professor and suspended dean of the Faculty of Law, UniCal, to five years’ imprisonment for sexual harassment.

While expressing fulfilment at completing her tenure and thanking God for enabling her to “finish strong” after five years in office, Mrs Obi said that she would return to the classroom because teaching remained her passion.

Earlier, Mrs Obi addressed staff and students outside her office during a carnival-like, marching-out parade in her honour, thanking them for their support throughout her administration.

She also encouraged them to support her successor to enable him to succeed and take the university to greater heights.

“This institution has recorded significant growth, and I am confident that my successor will advance the progress already made,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that under her leadership, the largest solar power plant in Cross River was constructed in UniCal, ensuring a stable electricity supply for the university and its teaching hospital.

Other achievements included upgrading the Faculty of Education to a college, gaining accreditation for Mass Communication, and elevating it to a faculty.

Her administration also constructed new hostels, introduced departmental scholarships, built a fire service station, and completed the Law Faculty complex.