At least six Lagos-based real estate marketers have been abducted in Ogun State while on an inspection visit to a landed property in Oyebola village, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area.

The group was in the community to assess their company’s land ahead of a marketing drive when the incident occurred on Friday, the Ogun State Police Command confirmed on Sunday night.

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, said the command was immediately alerted and had since launched a search-and-rescue operation.

“They brought some marketers from Lagos to come and see the land so that they can have the requisite information to market the land for members of the public who are interested.

“It was during their visit to this land that the six people were abducted. The command has been on it since, and we shall definitely ensure that these people regain their freedom,” Mr Ogunlowo said.

Rising Insecurity

The incident adds to a troubling wave of abductions across the country, which has renewed calls for a decentralised policing structure.

Only days earlier, Southern governors again pushed for the establishment of state police, arguing that the current security architecture is overstretched and unable to respond effectively to local threats.

The governors, led by Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, met in Iperu-Remo, in the state, where they insisted that state police “remains non-negotiable” if states are to take full responsibility for the safety of their residents.

Their renewed demand followed a series of high-profile kidnappings targeting schools, churches and travellers.

On 21 November, gunmen abducted more than 300 students from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State, while 25 girls were seized from a school in Kebbi State. In Kwara State, 38 worshippers were taken during an attack on a church.

The Ogun State kidnapping further underscore the rising insecurity and the mounting pressure on authorities to respond decisively.