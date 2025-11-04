Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has said no rivalry exists between him and the National Chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda.

Mr Mutfwang stated this on Monday at a reunion dinner of the Gindiri Old Students Association (GOSA) held on Saturday in Jos, the Plateau State capital. The two political leaders are members of the association.

The governor, who is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he does not view Mr Yilwatda of the ruling party as an adversary.

“Myself and my brother Nentawe are not in competition in any way,” Mr Mutfwang said in a video footage obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

“I have prayed to God to stop those who are fueling division. The position Professor Nentawe occupies is not one versus the other. We can actually hold hands together and make the Plateau greater.”

He said the state stands to gain from a cordial working relationship between them, given the national and sub-national positions they hold.

“There are discussion rooms I cannot enter, and there are discussion rooms he will not enter,” the governor said. “But if both of us go in with the mind that we must bring something back home, it is for the good of our people.”

Mr Mutfwang cautioned those he said were seeking to exploit his political differences with Mr Yilwatda for personal gain.

“Those of you who are in the habit of fueling hatred and division, may the Lord stop you,” he said. “Instead of sowing seeds of discord, do all you can to promote our working together. The Lord will help us.”

GOSA said the reunion dinner provided an opportunity for old classmates and colleagues to reconnect and reflect on the values of service, unity, and leadership that their school instilled in them.

Mr Mutfwang and Mr Yilwatda hail from the Plateau central senatorial district and have been key figures in the state’s politics.

Political observers say Mr Mutfwang’s remarks reflect a desire to promote unity across party lines, especially at a time Plateau faces multiple socio-political challenges.