The Benue State House of Assembly has recalled seven members who were suspended earlier in February.

This followed the reading of a joint letter by the suspended members, presented by the Majority Leader, Mr Saater Tiseer, during plenary on Tuesday in Makurdi.

After reading the letter, Mr Tiseer moved a motion for their recall, noting they had met the House’s conditions by submitting a written apology.

He said the lawmakers showed remorse and promised to conduct themselves properly going forward.

In their contributions, Peter Ipusu (APC/Katsina-Ala West) and Elias Audu (APC/Gwer East) supported the motion, confirming the members pledged good conduct.

Ruling on the matter, Speaker Hyacinth Dajoh said the seven had fulfilled all conditions and would rejoin proceedings in the next sitting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recalled members include Douglas Akya (APC/Makurdi South) and Becky Orpin (APC/Gboko East).

Others are Manger Manger (APC/Tarka), Ezrah Nyiyongu (PDP/Ukum), Jonathan Agbidye (APC/Katsina Ala East), Samuel Agada (APC/Ogbadibo) and Abraham Jabi (APC/Buruku).

NAN recalls that while 13 members were initially suspended, six were previously reinstated in February.

(NAN)

