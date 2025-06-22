Troops of the Nigerian Army 22 Armoured Brigade, deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Patigi, have arrested eight suspected kidnappers during a raid on their enclave in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The troops arrested the suspects on Saturday at their hideout on the outskirts of Latandaji village.

According to the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 22 Brigade, Ilorin, Stephen Nwankwo, the troops encountered mild resistance and swiftly subdued the criminals with superior firepower.

Mr Nwankwo, a lieutenant, said the operation also led to the rescue of two kidnap victims, identified as Amos Moses and Philip Michael.

However, one individual, Mohammed Mohammed, sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange of fire and was evacuated to Bacita Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

Two motorcycles and two expended cartridge shells, believed to be used by the suspects, were recovered.

The army said the arrested individuals are currently in military custody for preliminary investigation and will be handed over to relevant authorities for prosecution.

The army spokesperson said the operation underscores the army’s unwavering commitment to the safety of lives and property across the country.

Mr Nwankwo urged members of the public to continue to provide actionable intelligence to security forces as they work together to dismantle criminal networks.

He added that the Nigerian Army remains resolute in its mission to safeguard communities and restore lasting peace in all regions of deployment.

