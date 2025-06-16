President Bola Tinubu will travel to Benue State on Wednesday as part of renewed efforts to foster peace and address the persistent conflict affecting communities in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

The president’s visit aims to assess first-hand the recurring crisis that has claimed numerous lives and caused significant destruction.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that terrorists on Friday attacked the refugee town of Yelwata in Guma LGA of the state, killing over 100 people.

Two weeks ago, the Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, relocated to Benue State to stem the violence in the state.

During his stay, President Tinubu will meet with all stakeholders—including traditional rulers, political, religious, community leaders, and youth groups—to seek lasting solutions to the hostilities.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In preparation for the visit, President Tinubu has already dispatched the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, heads of intelligence agencies, the National Security Adviser, and the Chairmen of the Senate and House Defence Committees to Benue State.

The president is expected to hold a town hall meeting with all stakeholders during the visit.

President Tinubu has previously condemned the ongoing violence in Benue State and called on all leaders and residents to embrace peace, love, and mutual understanding. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who have suffered losses as a result of the crisis.

According to his itinerary released over the weekend, President Tinubu was scheduled to visit Kaduna State on Wednesday to commission various state government projects.

However, the official visit will now occur on Thursday, 19 June.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

