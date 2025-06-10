Thousands of residents, tourists, and various cultural groups thronged the Kwara Baseball Park in the Adewole area of Ilorin on Monday for the 2025 Ilorin Emirate Durbar Festival, a colourful celebration of culture, tradition, and unity.

The annual event, which followed the Eid al-Adha celebration, was marked by a spectacular procession of horsemen, traditional music, and cultural displays.

The procession was led by the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, who rode through the city’s historic quarters to receive homage from the crowd, including dignitaries and title holders.

The festival, which has its roots in Islamic and martial traditions, drew participants from across Nigeria and beyond.

Cultural envoys and tourists from over 17 countries, including the United Kingdom, Morocco, Egypt, Benin Republic, and the United States, were present.

Durbar celebrations among the Ilorin people date back to 1830, when they were held to celebrate Ilorin’s victory over the combined forces of the old Oyo Empire and the Baruba from the North.

The Chairman of the Ilorin Emirate Durbar Committee, Yahaya Alapansanpa, who flagged off the event at the Emir’s Palace, described the Durbar as a spiritual, cultural, and unifying tradition that reflects Ilorin’s identity as a city of peace and diversity.

“This festival goes beyond pageantry. It is a celebration of harmony, heritage, and Islamic values,” he said.

In his address at the venue, he said the festival has maintained and sustained its uniqueness.

According to him, it is unique compared to the Durbar in other emirates.

Mr Alapansanpa commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for supporting the festival since his assumption of office in 2019 and for his administration’s achievements in the last six years.

He also praised the emir, Sulu-Gambari, for sustaining the festival since it’ wa resuscitated in 2018.

This year’s edition, themed “Unity in Diversity: Ilorin’s Timeless Gift,” showcased the emirate’s multi-ethnic heritage with the Fulani, Yoruba, Kanuri, Gobir, Nupe, and Baruba elements on display.

The venue was moved from the emir’s palace to the Kwara Baseball Park to accommodate the growing number of guests.

Two new pavilions, each with a 1,500-seat capacity, were constructed to enhance comfort and access for attendees.

The emir, who turned up in flowing robes and turban, moved with royal elegance alongside hundreds of horsemen adorned in traditional attire.

They passed through Ilorin’s inner city in a route historically referred to as “Jahi,” accompanied by drummers, praise-singers, and ceremonial gunfire.

The Durbar boosted tourism and local commerce. Hotels, restaurants, artisans, and transport operators all reported increased patronage during the festival week.

Bolaji Mustafa, president of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), said the Ilorin Durbar has become a significant fixture on Nigeria’s cultural calendar.

“This festival is drawing tourists and travel operators from across the country. It’s a strong platform to promote Nigeria’s cultural richness,” he said.

In December 2024, UNESCO inscribed Ilorin Grand Durbar alongside other Durbar festivals in Nigeria on its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage, a development that stakeholders say has further boosted its appeal.

Social media also played a key role this year. The hashtag #DurbarIsIlorin trended across X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram, with content creators sharing colourful images and videos of the Emir’s procession, traditional displays, and behind-the-scenes moments.

Residents and visitors also praised the peaceful conduct of the festival and its cultural significance.

“I came all the way from Kaduna, and I’m glad I did,” said Amina Salihu, a tourist. “The Durbar is more than just horses, it is about identity and community.”

Speaking at the event’s conclusion, the emir thanked the organising committee, residents, the state government, and partners for their support.

“I thank Almighty Allah for the success of this year’s Durbar and pray for continued peace and development in Ilorin Emirate and Nigeria as a whole,” he said.

Reflecting on the festival’s importance, a special adviser to the state governor, Saadu Salau, said the state government would continue to promote and uplift their culture and heritage.

