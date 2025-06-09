Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has donated 1,000 Saudi Riyals (N450,000) to each of the 3,200 pilgrims from the state performing the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The gift amounts to N1.4 billion at the current Riyal to Naira exchange rate.

According to a report by the Daily Trust newspaper, the governor announced the donation on Saturday while addressing the pilgrims in Mina to congratulate them for completing the Hajj rites.

Mr Aliyu said the donation was to ease the pilgrims’ preparations for returning to Nigeria.

“This is a token of support and appreciation for your discipline, dedication, and the peaceful image you’ve projected of Sokoto state.

He praised the pilgrims for behaving well throughout the pilgrimage, emphasising that none breached Saudi laws, attributing the feat to the pilgrims’ discipline and the effective oversight by Hajj officials.

He commended the state’s Amirul Hajj, Ummarun Kwabo, and the Pilgrims Welfare Agency for ensuring a smooth and successful Hajj operation.

Governor Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of Sokoto citizens at home and abroad.

Almustapha Ahmed, a Sokoto pilgrim who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES via telephone, hailed the governor for the gesture and appealed to other governors to emulate him.

“That will go a long way to cushion some of our financial needs before and after we return home. I do not have the money yet, but we are all happy.

The 2025 Hajj was performed by many Nigerian governors, including the governors of Kebbi, Kano, Yobe, Katsina, Zamfara, Bauchi and national legislators.

