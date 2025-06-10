Residents of the Munga Dosso community in the Karim-Lamido Local Government Area have called on the government to check rampant banditry in the area in northern Taraba State.
The community leaders said the attacks had intensified, citing the recent killings of eight youths in their community.
Addressing a press conference in Jalingo, the state capital, the acting secretary of the community, Bukar Robert, lamented that the peaceful and accommodating nature of the Munga Dosso people was being abused.
“Our primary occupations include crop farming, cattle rearing, and craftsmanship. The community is predominantly Christian and lovers of peace, and we have coexisted with neighbouring communities and Fulani herders for decades.
“The Fulani herders have historically had conflicts with nearly every tribe in Taraba State and across Nigeria. Despite past incidents where our farmers were killed, we have chosen to pursue peace and continue living alongside them.”
Mr Roberts accused the herders of the brutal killing of many people in the community since 1991.
He said the attack on 12 May claimed the lives of eight young people who were returning from their farms or school. “They were shot and butchered, while 12 others sustained different degrees of injuries.
“As the world watches, it is imperative to recognise this conflict not only as a localised issue but as a broader reflection of the challenges facing many communities in the region.
“Addressing the root causes of the crisis, promoting peaceful coexistence, and ensuring equitable access to resources are critical steps toward healing these communities and preventing further loss of life,” he added.
Earlier, residents told journalists who visited the community that they were living in fear.
However, they vowed to defend their land while pursuing peace and justice.
