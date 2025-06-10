The Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), has commended the management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jabi, Abuja for taking decisive action against staff alleged to have neglected an accident victim.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed made the commendation in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide on Tuesday in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that victims of a road accident were reportedly left unattended by the hospital personnel after being brought in by a good Samaritan.

In a video widely circulated on social media, the individual who transported the victims to the hospital alleged that staff refused to provide immediate medical care, with one reportedly citing a lack of gloves.

In response, the Minister of State for Health & Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako ordered a full investigation of the incident which the hospital said is ongoing.

The hospital’s Head of Clinical Services, Bioku Muftau, on Monday confirmed that eight of its staff members—including four doctors, two nurses, and two attendants—are currently under investigation for alleged professional negligence.

Timely, adequate attention

Mr Mohammed emphasised the imperatives of timely and adequate medical attention in reducing mortality rates and improving outcomes for crash victims.

He called on all healthcare providers to adopt a more proactive approach in responding to emergencies and saving lives of rescued crash victims.

He also condemned the several rejection of crash victims from FRSC operatives by hospitals.

He revealed that the National Road Traffic Regulations (2024) specifically frowns at hospitals rejecting crash victims.

This, he said was with detailed provision of adequate punishment for negligence, or any form of misconduct that compromised established regulations on handling of crash victims.

“We urge healthcare providers to prioritise welfare of crash victims and uphold the highest standards of professionalism to save their lives,” he said.

The FRSC boss reiterated the Corps’ commitment to collaborate with healthcare providers and other stakeholders to enhance road safety and save lives.

“By working together, we can reduce incidences of crashes fatalities to the barest minimum, and improve response to emergencies,” he added.

The Corps Marshal commended the good Nigerian who single handedly rescued the victim.

Mr Mohammed called on citizens to emulate the sense of patriotism by joining hands in promoting a culture of safety, discipline, and professionalism to make a difference and save more lives.

(NAN)

