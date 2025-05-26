An explosion has occurred near the Nigerian Army’s Mogadishu cantonment in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.
The cause of the explosion and possible casualties have not been determined.
The Nigerian Army announced the explosion on its X handle on Monday evening.
“Explosion At Bus Stop Opposite Mogadishu Cantonment Abuja. Situation Under Control,” the army wrote.
|
It promised to provide further details of the explosion.
PREMIUM TIMES will provide more details in subsequent reports.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999