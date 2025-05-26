A popular Nigerian Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has been barred from the 2025 Hajj rites.

Mr Gumi was part of the delegation of Islamic scholars charged with guiding and preaching to Nigerian pilgrims during the Hajj, which was sponsored by the Nigerian Hajj Commission (NAHCON) for the pilgrimage.

The cleric had arrived in Medina on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. alongside other clerics. However, upon his arrival at the city’s airport, Saudi immigration officials barred him from entering the country.

Why Saudi authorities denied me entry into Mecca – Gumi

Providing clarifications on why he was barred from entering Mecca, Mr Gumi, in a post on his Facebook page on Monday, said that although the Saudi government issued him a visa for Hajj, he was denied entry into Mecca to begin Hajj rites.

He alleged that for some obvious reasons, Saudi authorities were uncomfortable with his presence in Hajj after giving him the visa because of his views on world politics.

Mr Gumi, known for his controversial views about banditry in northern Nigeria, added: “Thanks to the Nigerian authorities who have pledged to take up the matter immediately with Saudi authorities. That is the value of our cherished freedom and democracy.

According to the cleric, he has since returned to Nigeria

“I’m now free to attend to my health and farming activities. We should continue to pray for the safe return of all pilgrims, peace and prosperity for our dear nation,” he said.

Background

Until the latest saga, the last time Mr Gumi was in Saudi Arabia was in 2010 when he was arrested and detained for over six months by the Saudi government for allegedly relating with Farouk Abdulmutaĺlab, a Nigerian arrested in the US for terrorism.

Abdulmutallab, dubbed the ”Christmas Bomber,” was accused of attempting to detonate plastic explosives hidden in his underwear while on board Northwest Airlines Flight 253 from Amsterdam to Detroit, Michigan, on Christmas Day 2009.

On 16 February 2012, he was sentenced to four life terms plus 50 years without parole. He is incarcerated at ADX Florence, the supermax federal prison in Colorado.

Abdulmutallab is the youngest of 16 children of Umaru Mutallab, a wealthy Nigerian banker and businessman.

IcIR reported that the United States shared intelligence with the Saudi authorities that Mr Gumi had been conversing and exchanging emails with Farouk Abdulmutallab shortly before the incident.

It took the intervention of the Nigerian government to secure his release after spending many months under house arrest in Mecca.

