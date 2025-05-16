Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have neutralised two suspected bandits in Nemaledu in Gimbi District of Wase Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.
Samson Zhakom, an army major and OPSH media officer, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Jos.
Mr Zhakom said that the suspects were killed after soldiers were tipped off about the activities of bandits in the community.
He said the troops also recovered a firearm during the operations.
“Acting on a tip-off on the movement of bandits along Nemaledu community of Wase LGA, our troops laid an ambush at the crossing point of bandits in the area.
READ ALSO: Nigerian soldiers accused of assaulting electricity workers over blackout
“During the operation, troops made contact with the bandits and neutralised two of them.
“Troops also recovered one fabricated AK-47 rifle from the neutralised bandits,” he said.
The media officer, who called for the support of Plateau residents, said the OPSH is committed to ridding the state of all criminal elements.
(NAN)
