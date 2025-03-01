The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has urged security agencies to secure the release of the abducted students of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State.
Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim made the call in a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, on Friday in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.
“I also call on members of the public with any relevant information to assist the authorities in their investigations,” she said.
“The students are innocent and should not be subjected to any harm.”
|
The minister, who described the act as heinous and unacceptable, called for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted students.
Abduction
Unknown persons abducted at least two students of the university on their campus while walking from their hostels to an area designated for reading on Tuesday.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt reverses illegal VC appointment after PREMIUM TIMES report
The abduction sparked a mild protest by the students, who demanded the immediate rescue of their colleagues.
In reaction, the university management issued a one-week break to students, asking them to vacate the hostels on Wednesday.
In a memo titled, “Security Situation on Campus,” and signed by the Registrar, John David, the university said the decision was taken after a “series of consultative meetings with security agencies and stakeholders.”
“All staff, students, and the general public are enjoined to remain calm as security agencies are working tirelessly to secure the release of the abducted students,” the memo reads in part.
“The university management condemns the incident in its entirety. The government and the security agencies have been duly informed about the unfortunate incident.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999