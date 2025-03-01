The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has urged security agencies to secure the release of the abducted students of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State.

Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim made the call in a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, on Friday in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

“I also call on members of the public with any relevant information to assist the authorities in their investigations,” she said.

“The students are innocent and should not be subjected to any harm.”

The minister, who described the act as heinous and unacceptable, called for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted students.

Abduction

Unknown persons abducted at least two students of the university on their campus while walking from their hostels to an area designated for reading on Tuesday.

The abduction sparked a mild protest by the students, who demanded the immediate rescue of their colleagues.

In reaction, the university management issued a one-week break to students, asking them to vacate the hostels on Wednesday.

In a memo titled, “Security Situation on Campus,” and signed by the Registrar, John David, the university said the decision was taken after a “series of consultative meetings with security agencies and stakeholders.”

“All staff, students, and the general public are enjoined to remain calm as security agencies are working tirelessly to secure the release of the abducted students,” the memo reads in part.

“The university management condemns the incident in its entirety. The government and the security agencies have been duly informed about the unfortunate incident.”

