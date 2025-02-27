The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has concluded plans to establish service kiosks in plazas and markets in Federal Capital City and the six area councils.

The acting Executive Chairman of the FCT-IRS, Michael Ango, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, during the service’s annual sensitisation campaign to mobilise FCT residents for voluntary tax compliance.

Mr Ango explained that the move was to bring services closer to the people and promote voluntary tax compliance.

“Apart from sensitisation to promote voluntary tax compliance, very soon you are going to see us setting up kiosk offices in the plazas and the markets, both within the city centre and in the area councils.

“The whole idea is that we need to reach out to taxpayers wherever they are,” he said.

He noted that one of the complaints of taxpayers was that they were not seeing what their taxes were being used for.

He, however, pointed out that that was not the case in FCT.

“I believe that wherever you stay in the FCT, you will see at least some presence of the FCT Administration within your area.

“This could be roads, streetlights or one form of construction or the other and a lot of work is still being done,” he said.

Mr Ango added that the FCT-IRS has 16 tax offices spread out across the city, adding that the service would be expanding into some of the areas without offices.

He also said that the service was going to partner with the market associations, the informal sector and the area councils to boost IGR collection in the FCT.

He appealed for the support of the public on voluntary compliance, saying, “Abuja is a city that needs revenue for development.”

(NAN)

