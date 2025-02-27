The Governing Council of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has approved the promotion of two lecturers from its Mass Communication Department to the rank of professor.

The university’s registrar, Mansur Alfanla, said Lambe Mustapha and Kehinde Kadiri were promoted alongside 18 other lecturers of the institution from Readers to the professorial level, while 31 senior lecturers were upgraded to the position of reader.

It added that the promotion followed recommendations from the appointments and promotions committee of the university, as presented to the council meeting held on 27 January by the Vice-Chancellor, Wahab Egbewole, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

“The Appointments and Promotions Committee (A&PC) at its 186th meeting held on Monday, 27th January, 2025, considered the recommendations from the 2024 promotion exercise for the promotion of some eligible members of the academic staff of the University to the positions of Professor and Reader,” it said.

The promotion of the two communication experts, who both served as the head of the institution’s Department of Mass Communication at different times, took effect from 1 October 2024.

Congratulatory messages

Following the appointment, the Mass Communication Alumni Association, University of Ilorin (MCAAUIL), congratulated Mr Mustapha and Ms Kadiri on their elevation.

In a heartfelt congratulatory message jointly signed by its President, Abdulgaffar Arikewuyo and the Secretary-General, Aderemi Adeagbo, on Tuesday, the alumni association acknowledged their exceptional teaching, mentorship, and leadership.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The alumni association said the remarkable achievement is a recognition of their unwavering dedication, outstanding scholarship, and profound impact on students, academia, and society at large.

“With great joy and immense admiration, we, the members of the Mass Communication Alumni Association, University of Ilorin (MCAAUIL), extend our warmest congratulations to you on your well-earned promotion to the rank of Professor at the University of Ilorin.

“This remarkable achievement is a recognition of your unwavering dedication, outstanding scholarship, and profound impact on students, academia, and society at large. You have been more than just a lecturer, you have been a true mentor, an outstanding scholar, and an exceptional teacher whose guidance has shaped the lives of many,” the alumni body said.

The body said the professors’ ability to impart knowledge with depth, clarity, and discipline has made an everlasting mark on students.

“Your firm yet compassionate approach to teaching instilled values of hard work, critical thinking, and excellence, which have continued to guide us in our respective careers and endeavours. As the initiator of the MCAAUIL alumni body, you laid the foundation for a strong network of Mass communication graduates who remain connected, empowered, and inspired by your leadership.

“Your vision in creating this association has helped us maintain strong ties with the department, foster professional collaborations, and support one another in various capacities. We deeply appreciate and celebrate this invaluable contribution.”

The statement said beyond brilliance as scholars and teachers, they have distinguished themselves as disciplined, firm, yet incredibly supportive mentors.

“Your high standards and unwavering commitment to excellence have helped shape many students into confident and capable professionals.”

At the same time, the body said their willingness to go out of their way to support students has left an indelible mark on many lives.

“You have been a pillar of encouragement, always extending a helping hand, and for this, we remain ever grateful. Your journey in academia has not only been about personal success but about building great minds, many of whom are now spread across the world, excelling in their respective fields.

“The knowledge, discipline, and ethics you instilled in us continue to be the guiding principles of our professional and personal lives,” the body added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

