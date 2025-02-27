As the new year unfolds, there is a huge expectation of fresh opportunities and a chance to pursue renewed goals. It’s a thrilling time, especially as many are still basking in the glow of December’s financial blessings—bonuses, 13th-month salaries, and profit-sharing rewards.

Let’s take a moment to think about how we can make best use of all these financial blessings and discover how to make intentional financial choices beginning from now.

Invest in Yourself: The Best Asset You Can Have

You are your greatest asset and should reward yourself. Reflect on these plans to achieve your milestones and it would come handy with time

Upskill for Career Growth: Whether you’re pursuing a professional certification, attending an inspiring workshop, or enrolling in an online course, investing in your skills provides avenues to higher earning potential new opportunities. Expand Your Knowledge: Delve into books on leadership, financial management, or personal growth, equipping yourself with valuable tools to navigate your life and career with renewed confidence. Prioritize Your Health: Your well-being is as vital as your financial health! Consider joining a gym, adopting nutritious eating habits, or scheduling regular medical check-ups.

Plan for Your Next Big Adventure

Greater dreams require thoughtful planning and preparation! Whether funding your children’s education, improving your home, acquiring land for a dream home, or starting your own business, the key to success lies in consistent and intentional saving. Here are clues that can help;

Set aside a fixed monthly amount from your income or bonuses as Additional Voluntary Contributions (AVC) to your Retirement Savings Account (RSA).

Think Long Term: Give Tomorrow a Gift: The proper investment today, guarantees a better tomorrow!.

Be intentional with planning & balanced strategy which allows you to savour the present while actively protecting your financial future.

Explore a Side Hustle or Support Local Businesses

Cultivate a plan for multiple income streams. It should be a fundamental necessity and not a consideration. Some part of your bonus can be channeled to exploring a business venture or passions. You may consider partnership as an option.

Secure Your Future with Leadway Pensure PFA

Consider a Retirement Savings Account (RSA) with Leadway Pensure PFA as a secure account for tomorrow. This would also guarantee;

Good Returns for Greater Peace of Mind: Unlike traditional savings accounts with minimal interest rates, pension contributions are designed to yield higher returns over time. Adding a portion of your bonus/earnings to your RSA means you’re not just saving, you’re strategically growing your wealth. Tax-Free Savings for Optimal Growth: Pension contributions are TAX-FREE! Flexibility with Purpose: Are you dreaming of homeownership? With Leadway Pensure PFA, you can access up to 25% of your retirement savings, helping you start the journey of realising that dream while ensuring future security.

By choosing to invest your RSA in Leadway Pensure PFA, you’re not saving for retirement but securing a financial foundation for future freedom, security, and peace of mind. Embrace 2025 with enthusiasm, wisdom, and determination.

Let’s make this the year you truly take charge of your financial journey!

