Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has submitted the names of 16 commissioner nominees to the State Assembly for confirmation screening.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, disclosed this during Monday’s proceedings in Lafia, the state capital.

“The governor has submitted 16 names of Commissioner nominees to the Assembly for screening and confirmation.

“I want to urge the appointees to submit 30 copies of their Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the House on or before Thursday this week and appear for screening next Monday.

“Those appointed by the governor include Yakubu Kwanta from Akwanga LGA, Hon. Tanko Tunga from Awe LGA, Hajiya Munirat Abdullahi and Gabriel Agbashi from Doma LGA, Isaac Danladi Amadu from Karu LGA, Princess Margret Itaki Elayo from Keana LGA.

“Others are Dr Ibrahim Tanko from Keffi LGA and Dr John DW Mamman from Kokona LGA, Hon Aminu Mu’azu Maifata and CP Usman Baba (Rtd) from Lafia LGA, Hon. Mohammed Sani Ottos from Nasarawa LGA, Hon. Mohammed Agah Muluku from Nassarawa Eggon LGA.

“Also on the list are Mr David Moyi from Obi LGA, Dr Gaza Gwamna from Toto LGA and Barr Judbo Hauwa Samuel and Hon. Muazu Gosho from Wamba LGA” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Sule dissolved the State Executive Council on 3 January.

Among the nominees are two former state lawmakers and six immediate past commissioners. Three of the nominees are females.

(NAN)

