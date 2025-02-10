Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State says local criminals, not herders, are responsible for the recent killings in Amegu, Nkalagha Community in the state.

Mr Nwifuru spoke on Sunday shortly after a church service at the Government House Chapel in Abakaliki.

Details of his speech were contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Monday Uzor, on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that some gunmen, suspected to be herders, on 2 February, attacked the Amegu, Nkalagha Community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The attackers killed many residents and razed several houses.

Police later confirmed 10 people were killed in the attack.

The incident was believed to be a reprisal following the killing of some cattle belonging to the herders in the area.

“We did not kill their cows. The cows were killed by members of the IPOB’s Eastern Security Network in the forest,” a source in the community had said.

ESN is an armed militant wing of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB, a group leading the agitation for the creation of the independent state of Biafra from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

‘Not herders’

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Nwifuru said a “preliminary investigation” by security operatives showed that criminals from the community carried out the attack, contrary to initial speculations that herders were behind it.

The governor’s position differs from that of the community, which has accused herders of being responsible for the killing.

Jude Chikadibia, the commissioner for information in Ebonyi State, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the governor made the statement based on confessional statements by a suspect earlier arrested by security operatives over the attack.

“So, the suspect is currently in police custody. As we speak, the security agencies are still widening their investigation network,” Mr Chikadibia stated.

However, he said Governor Nwifuru’s statement has not completely exonerated any group and that the ongoing investigation will help make a “conclusive statement” about whether any group was involved.

The commissioner explained that the confessions by the suspect also linked members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to the deadly attack in the community.

“From the preliminary investigation, the community was harbouring some members of these non-state actors, that’s the ESN,” he said.

