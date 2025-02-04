The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has donated N100 million to the families of victims of various disasters in Niger State.
Mrs Tinubu made the donation through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).
She explained that the funds would be disbursed to 70 families at N1 million per family while the remaining would be used to get food and other supplies.
A tanker explosion, which occurred on 18 January on Maje Road in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State, had claimed many lives and injured others.
|
Mrs Tinubu prayed that the state would be free from such occurrences.
The first lady, who pointed out that her visit to the state was a private one, commended Governor Mohammed Bago for his giant strides especially in the area of agriculture.
“You have been doing a lot for your state and by extension Nigeria in the area of agriculture. You should be proud of yourself,” she stated.
On her private visit to former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, and former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Mrs Tinubu explained that it is to check up on them and their welfare.
“Whatever we do in Abuja, will joy be complete without coming to them. (It is to) ask them how they are faring and seek further advice. They are the patriarchs of this nation,” she said.
In his remarks, Mr Bago thanked the first lady for the visit.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt launches $124m cholera control initiative
He said though it was a private one, to commiserate with the victims of the disaster in the state, the visit speaks volumes about a mother’s love.
The Etsu Nupe , Yahaya Abubakar, appealed to Mrs Tinubu to visit the state to inaugurate more of the RHI programs, especially in the area of agriculture.
The first lady was accompanied by Nana Shettima, wife of Vice President Kashim Shettima.
SIGNED
Busola Kukoyi
SSA Media to the First Lady of Nigeria
Tuesday 4th February 2025
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999