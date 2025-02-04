The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has donated N100 million to the families of victims of various disasters in Niger State.

Mrs Tinubu made the donation through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

She explained that the funds would be disbursed to 70 families at N1 million per family while the remaining would be used to get food and other supplies.

A tanker explosion, which occurred on 18 January on Maje Road in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State, had claimed many lives and injured others.

Mrs Tinubu prayed that the state would be free from such occurrences.

The first lady, who pointed out that her visit to the state was a private one, commended Governor Mohammed Bago for his giant strides especially in the area of agriculture.

“You have been doing a lot for your state and by extension Nigeria in the area of agriculture. You should be proud of yourself,” she stated.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

On her private visit to former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, and former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Mrs Tinubu explained that it is to check up on them and their welfare.

“Whatever we do in Abuja, will joy be complete without coming to them. (It is to) ask them how they are faring and seek further advice. They are the patriarchs of this nation,” she said.

In his remarks, Mr Bago thanked the first lady for the visit.

He said though it was a private one, to commiserate with the victims of the disaster in the state, the visit speaks volumes about a mother’s love.

The Etsu Nupe , Yahaya Abubakar, appealed to Mrs Tinubu to visit the state to inaugurate more of the RHI programs, especially in the area of agriculture.

The first lady was accompanied by Nana Shettima, wife of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

SIGNED

Busola Kukoyi

SSA Media to the First Lady of Nigeria

Tuesday 4th February 2025

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

