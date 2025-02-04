The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended two Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres for violating registration procedures in the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

CBT centres are approved registration points where candidates register for the JAMB-administered UTME, an entrance examination into Nigerian tertiary institutions. The CBT centres are licensed and accredited by JAMB.

According to a statement by JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the CBT centres suspended are; Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, Yobe State and a CBT Centre in Otukpo, Benue State.

The statement said the suspension begins from Tuesday, 4 February and will last for 14 days until Monday, 17 February.

“This suspension follows a significant procedural breach that jeopardises the security measures implemented to prevent infractions and to ensure the integrity of the information provided to the board in case of any contestation,” parts of the statement read.

JAMB explained that CBT centres are required to ask candidates to manually input their details in a paper form before uploading them to the registration portal along with the form filled out by the candidate as proof of the information they have provided.

But the board noted that some CBT centres in a bid to increase the number of their submissions, have chosen to disregard the guidelines despite being fully briefed on the implications.

“This suspension serves as a stern warning to any centre considering similar actions. Any centre found uploading blank templates in the future will face cancellation and will be barred from participating in the board’s activities,” the statement added.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The 2025 UTME registration which began on Monday, 3 February continues until Saturday, 8 March.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

