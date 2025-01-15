Focus Holiday Inn, a popular hotel in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, has been engulfed by fire.

The fire started at about 3 a.m., a staff member of the hotel told PREMIUM TIMES.

The official said they were alerted when a guest ran down to the reception unclad to notify workers about the fire.

The fire, which started from a section of the three-storey building, has extended to other parts of the building.

Several calls were placed to fire service officials who did not respond in time. However, at the time of this report, fire service officials had arrived and were trying to put out the fire.

More details soon…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

