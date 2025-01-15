Focus Holiday Inn, a popular hotel in the Garki area of Abuja, the Nigerian capital, has been engulfed by fire.

The fire started at about 3 a.m., a staff member of the hotel told PREMIUM TIMES.

The official said they were alerted when a guest ran down to the reception unclad to notify workers about the fire.

The fire, which started from a section of the three-storey building, extended to other parts of the complex, causing panic among guests and staff members.

Several calls were placed to fire service officials who did not respond in time. However, at the time of this report, fire service officials had arrived and were trying to put out the fire.

Founded in 2022, Focus Holiday Inn describes itself as an upscale and luxurious home away from home in Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital.

The cause of the fire is unclear and no casualty has so far been reported. Fire service officials, the police and authorities at Focus Holiday Inn could not be reached for comments at this time. The website of the hotel could not be accessed on Wednesday morning, with our reporter trying multiple times to do so.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they unfold.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

