The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested four Chinese nationals, and 101 Nigerians allegedly involved in cybercrimes.

According to a statement posted on the agency’s X account on Friday, the suspects comprised 67 men, including the Chinese nationals, and 38 women.

They were arrested at a business apartment located in the Gudu area of Abuja on Thursday, the statement said.

It added that the suspects were allegedly involved in “hotel review job” scam targeting victims and hotels in Europe and other parts of the world,

The anti-graft agency also noted that this arrest was part of its ongoing effort to rid Nigeria of internet fraud and corruption.

The commission also said the suspects will be charged in court once investigations are completed.

Series of arrests of internet fraudsters

The arrest marks the latest development in a series of crackdowns on cybercrime syndicates in Nigeria, with a notable number of foreign nationals implicated among the suspects.

In December 2024, the EFCC arrested 792 suspects in Lagos for alleged involvement in cryptocurrency investment fraud and romance scams, marking the largest single operation against cybercrime suspects to date.

The suspects comprised Nigerians, Chinese, Arabs and Filipino nationals accused of running a syndicate using a facility which could be mistaken for “a corporate headquarters of a financial establishment”. The suspects allegedly used the facility to train their Nigerian accomplices in cybercrime operations.

Earlier in November, the Nigerian police arrested 130 individuals, including foreigners, over their alleged involvement in high-level cybercrimes, hacking, and activities threatening national security.

The suspects included 113 foreigners (87 males and 26 females) who were nationals of Chinese, Malaysian, Indonesian, Brazilian, Filipino, Vietnamese, and Thailan origins.

The rest of the suspects were 17 Nigerians (four males and 13 females).

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, the arrests were made in a coordinated operation by the Police Zonal Command Headquarters, Zone 7.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday, 3 November, in a building in the Next Cash and Carry area of Jahi, Abuja, where the alleged criminal activities were reportedly carried out.

The police have arraigned the suspects before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Cybercrime activities remains alarming in Nigerians

The arrests may indicate how much Nigeria has become conducive for, not just Nigerians, but also foreigners to perpetrate cybercrimes targeting victims around the world.

Examples of cybercrime activities in Nigeria include phishing, identity theft, data breaches, cyber extortion, online harassment, social engineering, software piracy, social media fraud, business email compromise, and banking fraud.

Despite the EFCC’s extensive efforts over the years to combat cybercrimes, commonly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ in Nigeria, curbing the activities of perpetrators remains a significant challenge. Routine raids by the anti-corruption agency on suspected hideouts often lead to the arrest of a substantial number of suspects.

These recurring arrests highlight the alarming rise of financial crimes in the country, posing significant threats to individuals, businesses, and Nigeria’s economic reputation on the global stage.

Consistent with the findings of the West Africa’s GIABA, the body that monitors and promotes compliance with anti-money laundering, critics argue that the prevalence of cybercrimes in Nigeria has compelled the EFCC to prioritize cybercrime activities, often at the expense of addressing more serious offenses such as money laundering.

This imbalance is evident in the EFCC’s conviction records, where cybercrime prosecutions constitute the overwhelming majority, in stark contrast to the relatively few successfully prosecuted money laundering cases.

