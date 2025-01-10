On Friday, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State dissolved the state executive council.

The Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Eno Uwah, disclosed this in a press release issued shortly after a valedictory session.

“All Honourable Commissioners and Special Adviser are hereby advised to hand over to their Permanent Secretaries or the most Senior Director where there is no permanent secretary,” Mr Uwa said in the release.

Mr Eno, several weeks ago, had told reporters in Uyo that he would dissolve his cabinet to bring on board some new hands.

The governor inherited most cabinet members from the administration of his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel.

Local media in Uyo are speculating that about 10 of the commissioners are likely to be reappointed.

Meanwhile, Governor Eno presented SUVs to permanent secretaries in the state as their official vehicles on Friday.

