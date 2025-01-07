Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) says it has shortlisted 1,811 applicants for employment as teachers and other workers in basic schools across the state.
According to a statement by the KWSUBEB Chairman, Sheu Adaramaja, on Monday, the development follows the recent process involving at least 55,713 applicants.
Mr Adaramaja said the successful applicants include 1,500 teachers, mostly from STEM subjects, and 311 non-teaching staff comprising drivers, security guards, and office assistants.
“Successful applicants with valid phone numbers have since been contacted for their letters.
“Documentation started on Monday, January 6, with successful applicants from Kwara North, Tuesday, January 7, is for new hires from Kwara South, while Wednesday, January 8, is for successful candidates from Kwara Central,” according to the statement.
“Documents required during documentation include original and two photocopies of all credentials; two file jackets and tags; citizenship certificate; two passport photographs; bond signing; biodata form to be filled, among other things,” the statement added.
Mr Adaramaja said the process focused more on hiring persons who would stay in their place of assignment, underscoring why the board sought nominations of competent and qualified hands from rural communities to bridge the manpower need in the hinterlands.
