…we are reminded of the immense potential for institutions in developing countries to lead in advancing global conversations on technological innovation. FUTO’s 1st ICT International Conference has set a precedent that will undoubtedly inspire similar initiatives in the future.

The maiden edition of the international conference organised by the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), through its School of Information and Communications Technology (SICT), stands as a testament to the university’s commitment to academic excellence and innovation. As the chairman of the International Organising Committee, I was privileged to lead this groundbreaking initiative, which culminated in a highly successful conference from 10–12 December, 2024.

The journey began in May 2024 when I was appointed as chairman of the committee, with the capable Dr Stanley Adiele Okolie, the Associate Dean of SICT, serving as secretary. The committee comprised academics from Nigeria and across Europe, America, and Asia. Over the course of 11 meticulously planned meetings, we worked tirelessly to deliver a world-class event. Despite her demanding schedule, the Dean of SICT, Professor UF Eze, attended every meeting, exemplifying her dedication to the success of this initiative.

The conference theme, “The Fourth Industrial Technologies: Potentials and Challenges for Developing Countries,” addressed the opportunities and obstacles posed by Industry 4.0 technologies. The sub-themes, encapsulated in Tracks 01-10, explored cutting-edge topics including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, digital agriculture, nanotechnology, biotechnology, quantum and cloud computing, augmented reality, and virtual reality. These areas hold significant promise for shaping the future of developing nations.

The opening ceremony on 10 December, 2024, was graced by high-profile attendees, including the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, and FUTO’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Nnenna Otti. Other distinguished guests included the Vice Chancellor of Hesnard University, Bayelsa State, Professor Dileep Kumar M., alongside FUTO’s three Deputy Vice Chancellors, the librarian, bursar, and former and current deans of SICT. Their presence added prestige and credibility to the event.

The conference recorded remarkable milestones, underscoring its success:

1.⁠ ⁠Global Academic Connections

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Relationships were forged with leading international scholars, including Professor Mike Hinchey. These connections bridged FUTO with the global academic community, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange.

2.⁠ ⁠Academia-Government-Industry Synergy

The conference strengthened the university’s ties with government institutions and industry players, aligning with the Triple Helix Model successfully implemented at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). This synergy is crucial for driving innovation and economic development.

3.⁠ ⁠Focus on Industry 4.0 for Developing Countries

The event served as a platform for discussing the transformative potential and challenges of Industry 4.0 in Africa. It emphasised the urgent need for proactive measures to ensure the continent leverages this industrial revolution effectively.

4.⁠ ⁠Research Collaborations

The conference enabled collaborative research opportunities, particularly for academics who face constraints in attending international conferences. This initiative provided a critical platform for intellectual engagement and exchange.

5.⁠ ⁠Social and Cultural Exchange

Social events, including opening ceremonies, tours, receptions, and dinners, enriched the conference experience. These activities facilitated networking, fostered cultural appreciation, and highlighted the diversity of participants.

The conference was unanimously deemed a resounding success. It demonstrated that when academia, government, and industry collaborate, remarkable achievements are possible. We owe this accomplishment to the dedication of committee members, speakers, the university management, the Dean of SICT, and all attendees.

As we reflect on this milestone, we are reminded of the immense potential for institutions in developing countries to lead in advancing global conversations on technological innovation. FUTO’s 1st ICT International Conference has set a precedent that will undoubtedly inspire similar initiatives in the future.

Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, a former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, is a cybersecurity scholar at FUTO.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

