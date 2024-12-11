Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Danlami Saku, the chairman of Katcha Local Government Council, who lost his life in a motor accident near Kwakuti on the Minna-Suleja road.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, Mr Bago described Mr Saku’s passing as heartbreaking, noting that it serves as a stark reminder that all creatures come from Allah and will return to Him at the appointed time.
Mr Bago commiserated with the family of the deceased, the people of Katcha local government area, and the entire state over the loss.
He encouraged the people to remain steadfast in the will of Allah at all times, as He is perfect in all things.
The governor prayed that Allah will make Aljanna Firdausi the final abode of the deceased and comfort all the bereaved.
(NAN)
