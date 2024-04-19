At least 15 persons were reported killed on Thursday by armed men in two communities in Bokkos and Mangu local government areas of Plateau State.

Among the dead is a 200-level Computer Science student of Plateau State University in Bokkos.

Sources informed our correspondents that the armed men attacked Tilengpat and Butura while residents were asleep. The gunmen reportedly began shooting sporadically from 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Although security agencies have yet to respond to inquiries about the attack, Samson Zhakom, an army major and spokesperson for Operation Safe Haven, said the report was being investigated.

But Yakubu Ayuba, the Registrar of Plateau State University, confirmed in a statement that a student was killed, describing the killing as heartless.

“The sad event led to the loss of a 200-level Computer Science student of the University residing in Chikam, named Dading James Jordan,” Mr Ayuba stated.

ALSO READ: Many feared dead in Plateau communal dispute

“This comes despite relentless efforts by the Plateau State government, security agencies, the University’s management, and other stakeholders to improve security on our campus and surrounding communities. Unfortunately, enemies of the University and the state orchestrated this dastardly attack, resulting in the loss of our dear student,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

