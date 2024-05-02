A twist to an ongoing peace pact between the Otun Olubadan, Rashidi Ladoja, a high chief, and other kingmakers, may further put the planned installation of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on hold, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The two parties are currently at loggerheads over the signing of certain terms of settlement to facilitate the coronation of the Olubadan-designate as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Mr Ladoja had expressed readiness to withdraw the suit initiated against other members of the Olubadan-in-Council on the condition that the two parties must sign the terms of settlement as prepared.

The former governor made this known while hosting visiting Compound Heads of Ibadanland otherwise known as Mogaji, who were led by Asimiyu Ariori, at his Bodija residence on Wednesday.

“Myself and other members of Olubadan-in-Council have been sitting together and talking. We have accepted to withdraw the case from court.

“I heard that they have started signing the agreement. After all of them have signed, I will also sign my own aspect, and the next day, we will file for withdrawal of the case from court,” Mr Ladoja told the visitors.

But rising from a meeting on Thursday at Oja’ba palace, Ibadan, other members of Olubadan-in-Council, who are defendants in the suit, argued that there was no need to sign any terms of settlement again, having already abided by the 1957 Chieftaincy Declaration.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the meeting had in attendance the Osi Balogun, Oba Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe, Asipa Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; Asipa Balogun, Kola Adegbola; Ekerin Balogun, Oba John Isioye-Dada and Ekaarun Olubadan, Oba Adebayo Akande.

Those absent at the meeting included Mr Ladoja, Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole; Otun Balogun, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola; Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade Salaudeen, and Ekaarun Balogun, Oba Abiodun Azeez.

In his remark on behalf of members of the council who attended the meeting, Oba Adebimpe insisted that the event had overtaken the terms of reference as contained in the agreement, hence no need to sign it.

He said that they have resolved to comply with the 1957 Chieftaincy Declaration, which empowers the most senior High Chief, Ladoja, to convene the meeting of Olubadan-in-Council.

“Events have overtaken the terms of settlement as stated in the paper being prepared for us to append our signatures. We have read through it and discovered that the terms of settlement have been met, which is strict compliance with the 1957 Chieftaincy Declaration.

“We realised that our actions and deeds must be in accordance with the 1957 Declaration. That is why we honoured his (Ladoja) invitation for a meeting for the nomination of Oba Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland,” he said.

Oba Adebimpe recalled that Ladoja had called a similar meeting, which they all refused to attend.

“We were later made to know that we had acted contrary to the provision of the 1957 Chieftaincy Declaration. Our attendance at the meeting showed that we are complying with the Declaration.

“The nomination letter is with the state government; what is left now is for Chief Ladoja to withdraw the pending case in court in order to facilitate the installation of the new Olubadan,” Oba Adebimpe added.

Similarly, the Asipa Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi disclosed that a similar scenario of litigation played out two years ago when Governor Seyi Makinde insisted that he would not give any approval for the enthronement of a new monarch until the case was withdrawn.

He recalled that there were similar problems before the installation of the immediate past Olubadan, the late Oba Lekan Balogun when the Kingmakers’ camp instituted a court case against the government.

“As a result, the Governor insisted that he would not approve the installation of the then-Olubadan until the case was withdrawn. The plaintiffs in the suit, 10 of us, came together and withdrew the case unconditionally from the court.

“Two years down the lane, the same situation is playing out again. There is a case in court, not from our side but from Chief Ladoja, who has insisted that he would not join rank with us as crown-wearing Kings, but today the matter has been resolved,” he said.

Oba Kola-Daisi noted that the new Olubadan-designate had been recommended, and they were just waiting for approval from the government. “But there is a case in the court that needs to be withdrawn,” he added.

“The terms of settlement as contained in the agreement paper that we are expected to sign have been overtaken with events. We are asked to sign that we will abide by the 1957 Chieftaincy Declaration. We are already doing that. What are we signing again?

“The summary of the terms of settlement is that we are going to follow the 1957 Chieftaincy Declaration in choosing another Olubadan. What that Declaration says is that Otun Olubadan, the highest ranking on the other side will convene the meeting of the kingmakers. He called the meeting the first time but we refused to attend because our status is different.

“But we realised that we have acted outside the Declaration, so we later complied with his directives. The nomination of the new Olubadan has reached the government. We are just waiting for the approval,” he reiterated.

