A member of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Sporting Lagos, has announced Abdullahi Biffo as the team’s new head coach.

Biffo, known for his attacking and possession-based style is taking over from Paul Offor who was relieved of his position earlier in the week.

Among other laudable feats, Biffo propelled Kwara United to a continental football spot with a third-place finish in 2021.

He is also a serial winner of State FA Cups, securing six trophies throughout his career, most recently twice with Katsina United (2018 & 2019) and once with Kwara United (2021).

Sporting Lagos is happy to announce the appointment of Abdullahi Biffo as head coach. • Qualified for CAF Confederation Cup in 2021 🌍

– Six-time State FA Cup Winner 🏆

– Two-time NNL Winner 🚀 Welcome to Lagos, Coach Biffo 💪🏾 Read the complete announcement in bio.… pic.twitter.com/2NXUm5PSay — Sporting Lagos (@SportingLagos) April 19, 2024

But Biffo’s experience goes beyond trophies. He managed Abia Warriors and Niger Tornadoes in the NPFL, leading two clubs (Niger Tornadoes and Giwa FC) to promotions from the NNL. He even holds the distinction of being the first-ever coach of FC Dender, now known as Remo Stars.

After spending the past two years honing his skills by training coaches and developing young footballers in the US academies, Biffo is eager to return to Nigerian football.

New challenge

“I’m very proud to be the head coach at this great Club,” Biffo said. “I’ve been following Sporting Lagos for a while [I used to attend the games at Teslim], and I love everything the Club is doing. I didn’t think I would ever return to coaching in Nigeria but this passion the owner of the Club has shown is very convincing. It is obvious that this is a long-term project with big plans and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Biffo is impressed by the existing talent at the club. “The Club has really quality players, some of whom I’ve worked with before, and I’m looking forward to continuing the work of making this a Club Lagos is proud of.

“I can’t wait to be in front of the fans I’ve heard so much about and make them proud.”

Sporting Lagos Chairperson, Godwin Enakhena, is optimistic about the appointment. “Biffo brings a wealth of experience to Sporting Lagos,” Mr Enakhena stated. “We’re happy to round up the season with him. We will keep playing the attacking brand of football Lagos is proud of and we’re excited about what the future holds for Sporting.”

Coach Biffo steps into his new role immediately, preparing the team to face his former club, Katsina United.

Sporting Lagos are presently occupying the 11th spot on the NPFL log with 38 points from 30 games.

