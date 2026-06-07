Head Coach of El-Kanemi Warriors FC, Kabiru Dogo, has praised his players following their dramatic round of 16 victory over Bendel Insurance FC in the 2026 President’s Federation Cup on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that El-Kanemi Warriors secured a place in the quarter-finals after defeating Bendel Insurance 8-7 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw in regulation time at the FIFA Goal Project Pitch of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Bendel Insurance dominated the first half and surged into a commanding 3-0 lead. Still, El-Kanemi Warriors mounted a remarkable comeback after the break, scoring three goals to level the contest before triumphing in the shootout.

Speaking in an interview with the NAN, Dogo described his players’ performance as “fantastic” and congratulated them for their determination and fighting spirit.

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“I congratulate my boys for this well-deserved victory. We were 3-0 down at half-time, but after the break the team came out well prepared.

“ We fought back to make it 3-1, then 3-2, and eventually 3-3 before winning on penalties,” he said.

Dogo added that his players showed great desire in the second half, saying: “They came all out and showed how much they wanted the victory. The miracle of that match was repeated here today.

He said that any team reaching the quarter-finals should be considered a contender for the title, adding that El-Kanemi Warriors are capable of going all the way despite facing former champions Bendel Insurance.

He also expressed confidence in his team’s ability to compete anywhere, stressing that, as a Nigerian Premier League (NPFL) side, El-Kanemi Warriors can perform against any opposition provided the right atmosphere exists.

Looking ahead to the next round, Dogo said the team was awaiting confirmation of the venue and date from the organisers, adding that they remained focused and ready for the challenge ahead.

Reflecting on the match, he admitted his side started slowly but recovered strongly, and said that success in tournaments is determined by how teams finish rather than how they start.

He concluded by praising both teams for producing an entertaining contest and credited his players for their outstanding effort.

El-Kanemi Warriors will now face Sokoto United in the quarter-finals as the race for the 2026 President’s Federation Cup title intensifies.

In the other round of 16 results, Sokoto United defeated Adamawa United 2-0, while Wikki Tourists overcame Kada Warriors 3-1.

Flight FC edged Bida Lions 1-0, Nasarawa United eliminated Rivers United 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Plateau United beat FC Basira 2-1, Ikorodu City knocked out Enyimba International FC 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw, while Barau FC secured a 2-1 victory over Sunshine Stars U-19 of Akure.

Quarter-final Fixtures

Sokoto United FC vs El-Kanemi Warriors FC.

Wikki Tourists FC vs Flight FC.

Nasarawa United FC vs Plateau United FC

Ikorodu City FC vs Barau FC.