Just days after PREMIUM TIMES reported a breach of aviation safety regulations involving Patience Abbo, wife of former Adamawa North Senator Ishaku Abbo, fresh footage has emerged showing her engaging in an identical act at what appears to be the same airport terminal.

While a cross-section of social media commentators reacted to the initial report by dismissing the incident as a harmless, one-off “family send-off”, the new video establishes a recurring pattern of security infractions by Mrs Abbo at what appears to be the Yola Airport terminal.

In the latest clip, Mrs Abbo, dressed in a brown abaya, is seen wheeling a multi-coloured suitcase across the live tarmac alongside her husband.

Just as in the previously reported incident, she is accompanied to the foot of the aircraft staircase by a videographer recording their movements.

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At the base of the steps, she hands over a black bag to the former senator, exchanges a brief conversation, and shares a farewell embrace before turning back to exit the airside restricted area.

Systemic disregard and public confessions

The emergence of this second video weakens any suggestion that the earlier incident was a one-off protocol lapse or misunderstanding with terminal security. Instead, it shows a persistent, systemic bypass of the sterile zones governing Nigeria’s commercial airfields.

Public reactions to the initial PREMIUM TIMES report also highlighted a broader normalisation of these safety breaches.

Some citizens openly boasted on social media about routinely escorting family members past gates at the Yola terminal, while others argued that the responsibility ultimately rests with Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel for their laxity and failure to restrict unauthorized entry.

Under Part 17 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), the airfield/apron is designated a Security Restricted Area (SRA).

Bypassing terminal boarding gates onto the tarmac without a valid boarding pass or an official, biometric On-Duty Card (ODC) constitutes an illegal entry into a controlled operational zone.

Aviation security experts have repeatedly warned that the presence of untrained, non-travelling civilians on an active ramp creates significant operational and safety risks, including exposure to jet blasts and moving ground-handling equipment.

Silence from authorities and subject

The continued publication of these tarmac farewell videos on social media has intensified scrutiny of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and its enforcement of airport safety regulations.

While ordinary passengers are generally prohibited from escorting relatives beyond security checkpoints, the videos appear to show politically exposed individuals and their associates accessing restricted airside areas without apparent obstruction.

As with the previous report, efforts to reach ex-Senator Abbo through his known phone line to determine whether Airside Permits were obtained for these movements were unsuccessful.

FAAN and the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development have also yet to issue a formal statement regarding the incidents.