Shehu Umar Buba, the senator representing Bauchi South District, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Bauchi State, citing alleged breaches of the Nigerian Constitution, the APC constitution, and the party’s guidelines.

In a withdrawal notice dated 10 May and addressed to the APC chairman in Jama’a/Zaranda Ward of Toro Local Government Area, the senator said his decision was informed by what he described as growing internal distortions and factionalisation within the party.

The lawmaker alleged that a few individuals had undermined democratic processes within the party and reversed gains made over the past three years.

“The illegal, undemocratic and unacceptable situation of subversion of the will of the majority by a few persons in the state has effectively and regrettably reversed its growing fortunes,” he said in the letter.

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Mr Buba further claimed that the concerns which allegedly affected party congresses in the state were likely to recur during the governorship primaries and other nomination processes.

He alleged that “anti-democratic forces” were poised to influence the outcome of the governorship contest.

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Despite announcing his withdrawal, Senator Buba pledged continued support for President Bola Tinubu and the APC ahead of future elections.

He stated that his decision should not be interpreted as opposition to the party or to Mr Tinubu’s leadership, reiterating his commitment to supporting the president’s political agenda.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the APC National Chairman, the party’s National Secretariat and the APC chairman in Bauchi State. The document bears a receiving stamp from the APC national chairman’s office