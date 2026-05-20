Aston Villa ended their 44-year wait for European glory on Wednesday night after defeating SC Freiburg 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League final, as manager Unai Emery further cemented his reputation as the competition’s greatest coach.

The victory at Besiktas Park in Istanbul delivered Aston Villa’s first major trophy in three decades and secured Emery’s record-extending fifth UEFA Cup/Europa League crown.

The Spaniard had previously lifted the trophy three consecutive times with Sevilla FC between 2014 and 2016 before guiding Villarreal CF to Europa League success in 2021.

Villa’s latest triumph also places Emery alongside managerial greats Giovanni Trapattoni, Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho as the only coaches to win five major European finals.

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Aston Villa, wearing an all-white kit in tribute to the club’s 1982 European Cup-winning side, dominated the encounter from the opening whistle.

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Morgan Rogers forced an early save from Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu before Villa struck twice before halftime.

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring with a superb volley from a rehearsed corner routine, while Emiliano Buendía doubled the advantage in stoppage time with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

Rogers sealed the victory just before the hour mark, sliding home Buendía’s low cross to spark celebrations among Villa supporters.

Villa’s Europa League campaign under Emery was dominant from start to finish, with the club recording 13 wins in 15 matches, scoring 31 goals and conceding only eight while keeping nine clean sheets.

The triumph also saw Pau Torres become only the third player to win the Europa League under Emery with two different clubs, following Alberto Moreno and Carlos Bacca.