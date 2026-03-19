Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar, on Wednesday paid a sympathy visit to the victims of Monday’s bomb blasts in Maiduguri.

Mr Shettima, who spoke to journalists shortly after the visit, commiserated with the government, the people of Borno and the North-east, especially families of those who lost their loved ones during the triple suicide attacks at Post Office, Monday Market, and the main entrance of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

The vice-president and the DG, who interacted with some of the victims at the Trauma Centre, also prayed to God to grant eternal rest to the souls of those killed and grant a quick recovery to the injured ones.

“We are here to commiserate with the government, the people of Borno State and the North-east, especially families of those who lost their loved ones during the triple suicide attacks at Post Office, Monday Market, and the main entrance of UMTH last Monday evening.

“In these unfortunate incidents, I want to assure the people that the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not rest on its oars until peace and sanity are restored in all parts of the country.

“It’s a tragedy, because no religion sanctioned the killings of the innocent. But this madness called Boko Haram would not live to see the light of day.

“I don’t even consider them as members of the human race. But be assured that no matter how long the night is, it must give way to the light of the dawn.

“Government, through the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who is here with me. She’s a mother. She’s a housewife, and she has abandoned her home to render succour and support.

“Likewise, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) team are also on board, and of course, the energetic Deputy Governor, who is also here on behalf of Gov. Babagana Zulum, all with a view to rendering the needed support. I want to thank the media for your support, also. Thank you very much.

“Let me assure you that NEMA will by tomorrow (Thursday) start the distribution of medical consumables and relief items to the victims and their families,” Mr Shettima said.

(NAN)