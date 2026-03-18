Troops of the Nigerian Army have repelled a night attack by suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in Mallam Fatori, killing more than 60 insurgents, including key commanders.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the Army said the attack occurred around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday when the terrorists advanced on foot from the Duguri axis, supported by multiple armed drones, in an attempt to breach the 68 Battalion’s Main Defensive Area.

Vigilant troops, however, detected the movement early and responded with what officials described as overwhelming firepower, the statement read.

In a joint operation involving ground forces and air components, the military engaged the attackers in a fierce firefight, killing scores and forcing the remaining insurgents to retreat in disarray towards the Arege area.

“Troops have since commenced exploitation operations to pursue and eliminate the fleeing terrorists, while Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance platforms are being deployed to dominate the adversary’s withdrawal routes and prevent regrouping,” the Army stated.

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It reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining offensive operations against terrorist groups and assured residents of continued efforts to protect lives and property across the North-East and the country at large.

The foiled midnight invasion came two days after ISWAP terrorists carried out similar assaults on military bases in Baga, Buratai, Damboa and Ajilari in Maiduguri.

The Army, in a statement on 16 March, warned that there may be increased attacks as Ramadan draws to a close.

This advisory came after a triple suicide bombing that killed 23 people and injured over 100 others. The suicide attacks, suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram terrorists under the command of Ali Ngulde, targeted three locations in Maiduguri.

A similar incident was recorded in 2024 and 2025 around Pulka and Gwoza, where his Mandara mountain hideout is located.