Kaduna State Government has offered new plots to residents of Malali Low-Cost in Kaduna, whose homes were demolished by the preceding Nasir El-Rufai administration.

The Director General of Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Dr Bashir Garba Ibrahim, presented the land titles to beneficiaries and noted that the gesture fulfills Governor Uba Sani’s promise to ensure justice for the victims.

Dr Ibrahim recalled that the presentation of the land titles resulted from the January 21 stakeholders meeting, which resolved to investigate the circumstances surrounding the demolition by the previous administration.

Speaking during the presentation of the new offers, Dr Ibrahim advised the beneficiaries to develop the plots quickly.

He further counseled them against reselling the plots of land, adding that “we want you to become homeowners and contribute to the growth of our state.”

Speaking for the beneficiaries, Mohammed Auwal, chairman of the former Malali Low-Cost residents, thanked Governor Uba Sani for addressing their concerns.

Recalling their nine-year struggle to get compensation, he also commended the Director General of KADGIS for his efforts in facilitating the new land allocations.

Other residents also praised the Kaduna State Governor for being compassionate and people-centered in his leadership style.

It will be recalled that the Kaduna State Development and Property Company(KSDPC) had given residents of Malali Low Cost a seven-day quit notice in October 2020.

The residents had protested the short notice and the need to give them the right of first refusal and the decision was shelved at that time.

However, in March 2021, a three-day notice was served the residents and after the expiration of the notice, over 80 structures were demolished in the first instance.

The affected homeowners had been engaging with the Kaduna State Government for compensation or alternative plots since the demolition exercise.