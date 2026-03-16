A former member of the House of Representatives, Patty Etete, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), weeks after stepping down as a senior legislative aide to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Mr Etete announced his resignation from the APC in a letter dated 14 March, addressed to the APC chairman of Ward 1 in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

In the letter, the former lawmaker said unresolved differences within the APC compelled his decision to quit the party with “immediate effect”.

“Due to unresolved differences, including interference, exclusion, and strange experiences within the party, I hereby resign from the APC with immediate effect,” he wrote.

Mr Etete’s resignation from the ruling party is coming less than three weeks after he resigned his appointment as Mr Akpabio’s senior legislative aide.

In a letter dated 26 February, he said his decision to leave the Senate President’s office was “long overdue,” citing years of humiliation, discrimination and denial of access to Mr Akpabio.

Mr Etete, who represented Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011, said he had accepted what he described as a “downgraded designation” in the Senate President’s office in good faith.

He said the working environment had become increasingly “difficult”, prompting his resignation.

Mr Etete told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday morning that he was leaving the APC for the ADC.