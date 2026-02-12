The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, has ordered an investigation into the death of a hunter, Abdulhadi Musa, while in police custody in Maiduguri.

Mr Abdulmajid ordered the probe following allegations by the Borno State Hunters Association that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) tortured three of its members, leading to Mr Musa’s death.

In a press release he issued on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nahum Daso, said the investigation would cover the entire circumstances of the incident, including the actions of personnel on duty at the detention facility where the deceased was held.

How it happened

According to the police statement, the incident began on 4 February at about 4 p.m. when a joint patrol team comprising personnel of the RRS and the Social Vices Unit intercepted one Abba Hussani during a routine patrol in the Kaleri area of Maiduguri.

The suspect was allegedly found in possession of a sharp knife and a locally made axe.

The police said Abdulhadi Musa, identified as a member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) and a resident of Kaleri, opened fire at one of the patrol vehicles in an attempt to obstruct the arrest.

The bullet reportedly perforated the bonnet of a white patrol Hilux vehicle belonging to the Nigerian Immigration Service, which was part of the joint team.

Mr Musa allegedly fled the scene after the alleged shooting.

The police claimed that Mr Musa later reported at the RRS-Social Vices Unit office on 6 February.

During preliminary investigation, he allegedly admitted to discharging his firearm at the patrol vehicle and was subsequently transferred to the Tandari Custodial Centre in Maiduguri.

The police stated that on 9 February at about 5 p.m., while in custody, Mr Musa developed health complications.

He was taken to a medical facility for treatment but was later confirmed dead by medical personnel.

However, the hunters’ association disputed the police account.

The group alleged that Mr Musa and two other hunters were tortured in custody, resulting in his death and the two others’ hospitalisation.

The association said the incident followed a confrontation in Kaleri during which two hunters were initially arrested.

Mr Musa had reportedly insisted on their release and was later asked to report to the station for questioning.

Although the police claimed he fired at a patrol vehicle, the hunters said he only fired into the air during the confrontation.

Muhammad Jazuli, who identified himself as the Sarkin Baka of Jere Local Government Area, said he witnessed parts of the incident and called for a thorough investigation.

The two hunters, who are currently receiving treatment at the State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri, alleged that they were beaten and tortured by security personnel.

One of them, Yahaya Mohamed, claimed an immigration officer stabbed Mr Musa with a jackknife—an allegation this newspaper could not independently verify.

Video clips and photographs seen by reporters showed bruises on the bodies of the injured hunters.

The Rapid Response Squad comprises special police personnel, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, immigration officers and hunters, and is tasked with combating insurgency, kidnapping and other crimes in the state.

Police response and action

In its statement, the police command said Mr Abdulmajid has directed that a “transparent and comprehensive” investigation be conducted into the incident.

The police commissioner assured that any officer found at fault in the incident would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The command also urged members of the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing tension, reiterating its commitment to accountability, justice and the protection of residents in the state.