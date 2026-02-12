Security operatives on Thursday reportedly attempted to arrest former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly after he arrived from Cairo, Egypt.

Muyiwa Adekeye, Mr El-Rufai’s media aide, stated in a post on X that security agents approached the former governor immediately after he disembarked from his flight.

According to him, Mr El-Rufai declined to accompany the operatives, insisting that he had not been formally invited for questioning.

A video seen by PREMIUM TIMES showed supporters of the former governor at the airport chanting solidarity songs and forming a protective ring around him.

In a brief exchange with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Mr El-Rufai hinted that the Nigerian security agents would arrest him on arrival, after confirming to this newspaper that he would be returning to the country.

Attempted arrest at Abuja Airport

Mr El-Rufai travelled out of Nigeria on 30 November 2025 after attending social engagements in Lagos.

During his absence, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly delivered a letter of invitation to his residence in December, triggering speculation that he could face arrest upon his return.

Political fallout, investigations trail former governor

Since leaving office in 2023, the former governor has remained a prominent figure in national politics.

He played a key role in the emergence of President Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election, championing calls by several APC governors for the party’s ticket to be zoned to the South-west in line with internal party arrangements.

Following Mr Tinubu’s inauguration, Mr El-Rufai was nominated as a minister.

However, the Senate declined to confirm his nomination, reportedly citing a security report. He subsequently asked not to be reconsidered.

Relations between the him and the president later deteriorated. Mr El-Rufai exited the APC last year to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and has since emerged as a vocal critic of the president.

In March 2024, his successor, Governor Uba Sani, initiated a probe into his administration. Mr El-Rufai challenged the outcome of that investigation at the Federal High Court.

Separately, the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) are investigating corruption allegations involving Mr El-Rufai and some of his former aides.

He has consistently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that he is being targeted for political reasons.