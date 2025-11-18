The Yobe State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one Sadiya Suleiman,16, of Sabon Gari Ward in Gashua town in the Bade Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in Yobe, Dungus Abdulkarim, told reporters that the deceased teenager was raped and killed by unknown person(s).

Mr Abdulkarim said the police received a distress call from a resident, Idris Haruna, of Dadin Kowa ward, reporting that the deceased was found in a pool of blood with her throat slit near the New Prison Fence, Gashua.

He said the police evacuated the body to the Specialist Hospital, Gashua, where a medical examination revealed that the victim had been raped and brutally attacked before being killed.

He said the investigation into the incident has since commenced with a view to identifying, tracing, and arresting the perpetrator(s).

The police urged members of the community to provide information that may aid in apprehending the culprit(s).

“The State Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, has described the act as barbaric, unacceptable, and deeply disturbing, assuring that the command will deploy all necessary resources to ensure a swift arrest of the perpetrator(s),” the spokesperson stated.