Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has described Monday’s abduction of 25 female students from a secondary school in Kebbi State as an assault on the values of safety and learning that schools embody.

The girls were abducted by bandits from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area before sunrise on Monday.

Mrs Tinubu, in a statement, said she was deeply saddened by the news of the abduction and the tragic killing of the school’s vice principal, Hassan Makuku.

“This heartbreaking incident is not only an attack on innocent girls and dedicated educators, but an assault on the values of safety and learning that schools embody.

“Mr President (President Bola Tinubu) has already ordered our security agencies to ensure the quick and safe return of the abducted girls and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“My heart and prayers are with the families, friends, loved ones and schoolmates at this time. I pray almighty God grants quick rescue to the abducted girls and may the soul of the departed Vice Principal rest in Aljannah Firdaus”, Mrs Tinubu stated.

Kebbi is among Nigeria’s North-west states that have been greatly affected by the activities of the terrorists and abduction of school children.

One of the terrorist groups had, in June 2021, abducted 11 pupils of Federal Government College, Yauri, in the state.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest abduction, but the previous one in Yauri was perpetrated by terrorism kingpin Dogo Gide, who released the victims in batches after payment of ransom.