The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Abner Shittu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the Karim 1 State Constitency by-election in Taraba.

Mustapha Sa’ad, the returning officer for the by-election, while making the declaration on Sunday in Karim Lamido, said that the APC candidate polled 5,901 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ali Kanda of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), who got 5,527 votes.

Mr Sa’ad also said that Badina Garba of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 2,069 votes to come a distant third.

“The by-election conducted in five council wards of Karim 1 state constituency saw APC score the highest number of lawful votes and is hereby decleared winner and returned elected,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the by-election was conducted as a result of the resignation of Mike Dio-Jen (PDP), who is now the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education.

(NAN)