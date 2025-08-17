Fidelix Bagudu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged winner of Saturday’s by-election for the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency in Kaduna State.

The results were announced by Abubakar Jumare, returning officer at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office, on Sunday in Kaduna.

Mr Jumare declared that APC’s candidate, Mr Bagudu, scored 34,580 votes to defeat his closest rival of the PDP, who secured 11,491 votes, while the ADC candidate recorded 3,477 votes.

The results gave Mr Bagudu a leading margin of 23,089 votes, leading to his victory at the polls.

(NAN)