Bimpe Akintunde’s pregnancy nightmares

Actress Bimpe Akintunde revealed on Instagram that she battled severe low blood pressure during her second pregnancy.

The actress, popularly known as Wasila Coded, said the condition led to multiple emergency hospital visits and even caused her to collapse on a movie set.

She disclosed that her health challenges began in January, yet she kept working despite the difficulties.

Akintunde, who welcomed her second child in July, said she also endured unsettling dreams and ominous predictions from strangers but clung to her faith throughout.

Chike’s views on marriage

Singer Chike told media personality Chude Jideonwo in an interview that he had no plans to marry, describing marriage as a stupid step.

The “Boo of the Booless” hitmaker said he didn’t consider marriage a priority and tied his happiness to financial stability.

Chike began his career in 2015 on “Project Fame” and became the first runner-up on “The Voice of Nigeria” in 2016. He released “Fancy”, his debut single, later that year and earned recognition for his soulful, love-themed songs.

Dee One opens up on BBNaija experience

Former BBNaija housemate Aderombi “Dee One” Martin admitted that joining the reality show was the biggest mistake of his career.

Dee One, who was evicted after 22 days in the 2018 “Double Wahala” edition, said during an interview that the platform never helped his career.

He added that many reality TV alumni now struggle to make ends meet.

Dee One rose to fame through BBNaija and has since become known for online feuds with celebrities such as White Money, VeryDarkMan, Davido, and Phyna.

Mercy Chinwo, husband welcomed second child

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa, welcomed their second child.

The “Excess Love” hitmaker shared a maternity photo with her smiling husband but kept the baby’s name and gender private.

The couple got engaged in June 2022 and tied the knot in Port Harcourt a month later. They welcomed their first child in 2023.

Chinwo rose to fame after winning Nigerian Idol Season 2 and has since become one of Africa’s most celebrated gospel artistes.

Uzochikwa serves as the senior pastor of the Water Brook Church.

Fido called out ex-record label over ‘Awolowo’ payment

Singer Fido alleged in an interview on Inspiration 92.3FM that his former label, Inner Circle Entertainment, withheld 95 per cent of his advance for the hit single “Awolowo.”

The “Joy is Coming” crooner claimed he received only ₦1.5 million out of a $20,000 advance, saying the label pocketed the rest.

He further alleged that the financial dispute caused a major setback in his career.

Fido, who broke into the mainstream with “Awolowo” in 2024, began his journey under Inner Circle Entertainment.

Tiwa Savage’s dream man

Songstress Tiwa Savage revealed during an Apple Music 1 interview that she wanted a romantic partner who owned a private jet and yacht but had no baby mama drama.

The mother of one, who confirmed she was currently single, admitted her specific demands might explain why she remained unattached.

She added that she could not handle the complications of dating men with unresolved family entanglements.

In May, Tiwa Savage disclosed that she avoided relationships with Nigerian men because of their “lack of romance.”

She married Tunji “TeeBillz” Balogun in 2013, and the couple welcomed a son, Jamal, in 2015 before divorcing in 2018.

Comfort Emmanson’s largesse

Ossai Success, Special Assistant on Media to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, announced a N500,000 monthly job offer to Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger who gained notoriety after allegedly assaulting airline crew and security personnel.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Emmanson’s actions led to her remand at Kirikiri Correctional Centre and her placement on a lifetime “no-fly” list by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

She later regained freedom after Aviation and Aerospace Minister Festus Keyamo directed that her case be dismissed.

In a now-deleted post, Mr Success offered her a complimentary flight ticket, five-star hotel accommodation, tourism experiences in Delta, and a free pass to the Delta Social Media Summit scheduled for 28 August in Asaba.

He also invited Emmanson to “relax and recover” from her ordeal, urging anyone in contact with her to reach out via direct message.

As of press time, this newspaper could not confirm whether she accepted the offer.

Charly Boy visited bus stop renamed after Olamide

Singer Charles “Charly Boy” Oputa announced on Instagram that he visited the newly renamed “Olamide Baddo Bus Stop.”

The Bariga LCDA Chairman, Kolade Alabi, had changed the name from “Charly Boy Bus Stop” to “Olamide Baddo Bus Stop” while also renaming several popular streets after King Sunny Ade, 9ice, Tony Tetuila, and Arsenal footballer Bukayo Saka.

Charly Boy, who was greeted by a crowd during his visit, described the government’s action as “childish”.

He argued that the renaming aimed to spite him but insisted that he was unmoved, declaring: “My legacy can’t be erased.”

Lizzy Gold vs Destiny Etiko

Actress Lizzy Gold revealed on Instagram that gossip and misunderstandings caused her past rift with colleague Destiny Etiko.

Lizzy praised Destiny as a “beautiful soul” and one of the few who truly understood her.

She expressed gratitude that Destiny eventually saw through the rumours and reconnected with her, despite attempts by others to fuel conflict.

Lizzy has starred in films such as “Wasted Beauty”, “Just a Night”, and “The Secret Room’, while Etiko is known for “Everybody Loves Jenifa,” Palace Love,” and “Censored Love.”

Ubi Franklin denied wristwatch theft allegation at Davido’s wedding

Artiste manager Ubi Franklin denied on X claims that he stole a wristwatch from Davido’s jeweller during the singer’s recent Miami wedding.

Reports alleged that Franklin inspected a watch with the intent to buy but failed to return it, prompting accusations of theft.

Some accounts claimed he only “found” the watch in his pocket after the jeweller threatened legal action.

Franklin dismissed the allegations as “completely false and misleading.” He explained that jeweller Benny offered him a watch, which he declined over concerns about its previous ownership.

Later, Benny’s brother delivered another watch, one Franklin had already purchased and paid for.

He said that amid the wedding rush, he mistakenly kept both watches but only wore the one he bought.

Franklin added that he left Miami early for his sister’s funeral and was later contacted about the unpaid watch while in transit.

Davido said his son Ifeanyi’s death changed his life

Davido revealed in an ABC News interview that the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, changed his life and pushed him to become a better person.

Ifeanyi died on 30 October 2022 after drowning in a swimming pool at Davido’s Banana Island residence in Lagos.

The 32-year-old singer said the tragedy forced him to reassess his life and priorities.

He added that strangers often approached him at airports to share how his resilience in the face of loss helped them cope with their struggles.

Tems lamented the lack of respect for women in the music industry

Grammy-winning singer Tems said in a BBC interview that women were not accorded the respect they deserved in Nigeria’s music industry.

The “Love Me Jeje” hitmaker reflected that being a female singer always came with a cost.

She added that her new project, “The Leading Vibe Initiative”, aimed to change how women perceive themselves in the music business.

Kemi Afolabi spoke on lupus diagnosis.

Actress Kemi Afolabi disclosed in an interview with Doyin Kukoyi TV that she bought her burial site when she battled lupus.

The 47-year-old explained that she struggled to eat, relied on oxygen to breathe, and even wrote her will at the time.

In March 2022, Afolabi revealed she had been diagnosed the previous year and was told she had only five years to live.

She is known for films such as “Orisa”, “Omotolani”, “Gold Statue”, “Iran Mi”, and “Asise Mi.”

DJ Dope Caesar dismissed death rumours

Nigerian disc jockey Sarah “Dope Caesar” Oboh debunked rumours on Instagram claiming she had died.

She clarified that she was “alive and unharmed,” stressing she had not been involved in any accident, contrary to reports circulating on X.

Dope Caesar stumbled into DJing in 2017 after earning a degree in Computer Science from Covenant University.

BBNaija’s Praise announced engagement

Former BBNaija star Praise Nelson announced on Instagram his engagement to his partner Juliet.

He shared stunning pre-wedding photos, posing with his bride-to-be, and playfully hinted at leaving bachelorhood behind.

Praise, who took part in the 2020 BBNaija “Lockdown” edition won by Laycon, often made headlines for his on-screen romance with fellow housemate Ka3na Jones.

Chinko Ekun wedded Ayemidun in Ibadan

Singer Oladipo “Chinko Ekun” Emmanuel married his longtime partner, Ayemidun, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The wedding festivities took place at Manhattan Hall in Eleyele, beginning with a traditional engagement where the groom dazzled in black-and-gold regalia.

The celebration later transitioned into a white wedding, with Chinko in a cream blazer and his bride radiant in a white gown.

Chinko began his career in 2011 with freestyle videos on social media.

His breakthrough came in 2013 with his debut single “Ekun”, followed by a feature on Olamide’s “Street OT” album (2014) and a standout performance at Olamide Live in Concert (OLIC) the same year.