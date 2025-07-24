Tragedy struck in Bauchi State on Sunday as three teenagers drowned while swimming in a river in Jinkiri village, Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The victims—Habibu Mohammed, 16; Abubakar Mohammed, 16; and Zailani Sule, 14—were all residents of nearby Durum village in Bauchi.

According to the Bauchi State Police Command, the boys had gone to the area for mining activities before they decided to take a swim in the river, which led to the fatal incident.

Police spokesperson, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident on Wednesday in a statement to journalists.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenagers drowned around 1 p.m. on Sunday while swimming in the river,” Wakil said. “Despite prompt efforts to get medical help, they sadly died before reaching the hospital,” Mr Wakil, a chief superintendent of police, said.

He said the bodies were later taken to the Bauchi Specialist Hospital where they were confirmed dead and subsequently released to their families for burial in line with Islamic rites.

Mr Wakil also quoted the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, as expressing condolences to the families of the deceased and stressed the need for increased community awareness on water safety, especially during the rainy season.

The police said investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.