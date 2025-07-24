The founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have urged the party’s leadership and stakeholders to adopt a strategy that would produce the party’s 2027 presidential candidate from the southern part of Nigeria.

The candidate so nominated will challenge President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and candidates of other political parties in the 2027 presidential election.

Jerry Gana, a retired professor, spoke on behalf of the founding fathers at a PDP Consultative Conference convened by the elder statesmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Gana said such a strategy would not only ensure victory at the polls, but promote justice, fairness and equity.

He also stressed the need for the party to present a popular, credible and highly experienced presidential candidate for the election.

“From our renewed foundation, we should conduct a fair process to produce our presidential candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

“We should present to Nigerians not just a candidate, but a visionary leader – a tested and trusted patriot, a proven solution-provider, with a huge capacity and character to rescue Nigeria,” he said.

In line with the PDP’s commitment to youth inclusion, Mr Gana urged the party to deliberately open space for brilliant, energetic, and innovative young Nigerians to participate actively as leaders and candidates in the 2027 general elections.

“The PDP must deliberately open the space for younger Nigerians; brilliant, energetic and innovative minds should be allowed to participate actively as leaders within our party structures and as candidates at all levels in the 2027 general elections.

“Their ideas, energy and digital fluency are essential for building the Nigeria we all deserve.

“Our 2027 electoral strategy must elevate young leaders with fresh ideas and proven commitment.

“We should deliberately mainstream youth and women into our party’s core leadership structure, ensuring that their voices are heard and their contributions are highly valued,” he said.

Mr Gana also appealed to all PDP leaders to agree at Thursday National Electoral committee (NEC) meeting to convene the National Convention of the party to elect a fresh set of party officers, for the next four years.

He added that the party must also ensure a transparent and credible national convention that would set a gold standard for internal party democracy.

“The convention must be transparent, accountable, and reflective of our democratic ideals.

“No more backroom deals or impositions. Delegates should freely elect a new National Working Committee (NWC); men and women of proven integrity, competence, and unwavering loyalty to the ideals of PDP.

“The new NWC should be the engine room of our rebuilding, repositioning and resurgence of the PDP,” Mr Gana said.

The former minister, who decried the level of insecurity, inflation, and unemployment in Nigeria, said the PDP founding fathers would soon unveil a “practical, solutions-driven manifesto” designed as a national recovery blueprint focusing on six strategic fronts.

The strategic areas, according to him, would include stability and good governance, lasting peace and security, economic transformation (shifting from consumption to production).

He said that the manifesto would also include rebuilding basic infrastructure, increasing agricultural production, ensuring sound education and sustainable healthcare delivery.

Mr Gana affirmed the party’s commitment to rescuing Nigeria and restoring good governance, saying that “hope is not lost”.

“A new PDP is emerging, reformed, responsive, and ready,” Gana said.

Party leaders at the conference include PDP governors, Board of Trustees members, National Assembly members, former governors, former ministers, ambassadors, women and youth leaders.

(NAN).